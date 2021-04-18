FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

