FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,962 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $129,703,000.

VTIP opened at $51.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

