FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Shares of TEAM opened at $234.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of -129.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.43. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.