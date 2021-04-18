FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,741 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $78.69 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

