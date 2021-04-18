FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

EFV stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

