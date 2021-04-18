FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.47 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.07 and a 1-year high of $276.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.77 and a 200-day moving average of $249.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.