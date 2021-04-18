Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Decreased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $499,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -847.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

