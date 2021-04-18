Financial Contrast: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) versus Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Prosus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Prosus N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Match Group and Prosus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 Prosus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $146.43, indicating a potential upside of 0.78%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Prosus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Prosus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.22 $431.13 million $4.53 32.08 Prosus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prosus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Match Group beats Prosus on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. is a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

