First Bank & Trust Has $102,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $119.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

