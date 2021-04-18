First Bank & Trust Has $30,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 279.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

NYSE C opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

