First Bank & Trust Has $83,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 94,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

NYSE BX opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.21.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

