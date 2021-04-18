First Bank & Trust Invests $70,000 in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 28.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

XGN stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XGN. Cowen lifted their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In related news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 50,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $800,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,278 shares of company stock worth $1,784,115. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

