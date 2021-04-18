First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $223,000 Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AngioDynamics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ANGO stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

