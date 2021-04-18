First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lydall were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

NYSE LDL opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.