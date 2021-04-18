First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,529 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 over the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $81.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $81.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

