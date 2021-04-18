First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,920 Shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Seacor were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,124,000 after purchasing an additional 96,539 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor in the fourth quarter worth $20,030,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 1,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 262,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 186,568 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacor in the fourth quarter worth $10,841,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $41.50 on Friday. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.71 million, a PE ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

