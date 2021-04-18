First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $12.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCF. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $76,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

