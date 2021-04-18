First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 177 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $65.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.