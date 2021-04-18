First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post sales of $706.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $589.90 million and the highest is $848.00 million. First Solar posted sales of $532.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,488,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,625. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.67. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

