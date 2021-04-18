First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Position Cut by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $80.14 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,751. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

