First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FEM opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

