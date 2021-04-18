FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of FGROY opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.72.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

