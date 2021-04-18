Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FLXT remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

