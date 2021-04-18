Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS FLXT remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile
See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.