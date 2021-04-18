Flow Price Reaches $33.26 on Top Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.26 or 0.00059568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $108.11 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.80 or 0.00277252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004604 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $402.65 or 0.00721164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,512.59 or 0.99425617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.65 or 0.00833996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.