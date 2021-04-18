Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,895 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

Shares of F opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

