Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortis and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

