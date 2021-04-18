ForTube (FOR) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ForTube has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. ForTube has a market cap of $45.05 million and $48.49 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00071194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00089794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00670952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00040698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.73 or 0.06319779 BTC.

FOR is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

