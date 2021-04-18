Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the March 15th total of 104,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 522,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Forward Industries news, insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,108.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Ziglar sold 20,000 shares of Forward Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,611 shares of company stock worth $467,758 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Industries will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.