FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $11,768,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 779,373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 462,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $7,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSKR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 368,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

