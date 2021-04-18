Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,079. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $376.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,818 shares of company stock worth $325,027 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 384,087 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 244,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

