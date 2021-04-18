Function X Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.94 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 55.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $170.28 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 74% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,368.06 or 0.99943832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00038092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00129062 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001014 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001813 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.