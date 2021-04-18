Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of FNKO opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

