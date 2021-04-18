Fusion (FSN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Fusion has a total market cap of $69.19 million and $4.02 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,684,721 coins and its circulating supply is 50,114,964 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

