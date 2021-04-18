Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Futura Medical (LON:FUM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

FUM opened at GBX 51 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.79. Futura Medical has a 1 year low of GBX 9.03 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £125.27 million and a PE ratio of -20.40.

In other Futura Medical news, insider Jonathan David Freeman purchased 46,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,587.68 ($7,300.34).

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

