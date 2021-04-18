Fyooz (FYZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,465.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and $57,465.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00070878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00088450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

