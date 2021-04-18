Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gamesys Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of JKPTF stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Gamesys Group has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

