Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $931.84 Million

Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce sales of $931.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.90 million and the lowest is $926.05 million. Garmin posted sales of $856.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Garmin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,904,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Garmin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,086,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $140.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,812. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $139.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.