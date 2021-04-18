Gas (GAS) Price Up 42.7% This Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Gas has a total market cap of $196.49 million and approximately $95.99 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $19.40 or 0.00034097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00288750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00028438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.17 or 0.00734956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,462.86 or 1.00994235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.05 or 0.00870079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

