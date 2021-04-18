Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $16.68 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of NVR worth $16,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in NVR by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,984.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,656.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4,347.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,944.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $64.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,053.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.