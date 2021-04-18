Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $19.59 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $410,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 988.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $114.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

