Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $24.02 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $24,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $399.00 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

