Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $29.18 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $29,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.36. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

