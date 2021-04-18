Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $50.72 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $50,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 755,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 859.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

NYSE LLY opened at $189.25 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.23 and a 200-day moving average of $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.