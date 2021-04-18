Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.77 and a twelve month high of $157.89. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.