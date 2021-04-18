Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,098 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.20. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

