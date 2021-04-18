Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,005 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $67.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

