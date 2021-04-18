Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of ODFL opened at $251.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.34. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $123.50 and a one year high of $251.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.