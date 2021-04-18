Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Profile

GXT is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,539,226 coins. Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gem Exchange And Trading’s official website is www.gxtglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

Gem Exchange And Trading Coin Trading

