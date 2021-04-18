Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 741,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 340,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,864. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

