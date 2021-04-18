Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $251.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.41 million and the lowest is $240.04 million. Gentherm posted sales of $228.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on THRM. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

In other news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $121,110.00. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Gentherm by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.13. 97,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

